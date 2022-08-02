Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing man.

Brandon Michael Mantooth is 33 years old and was last seen on July 30 around 2 a.m. in the Longwood area. He is 5′7 and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, shorts, and black high-top tennis shoes.

He is possibly driving a black 2009 Honda Accord with a Tennessee License Plate that reads 430BBTT.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sellers at 910-398-2244.

