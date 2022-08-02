Boiling Spring Lakes to hold public hearing on $20 million dam restoration referendum
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes will hold a public hearing on placing a $20 million dam restoration project on the November ballot on Tuesday, August 2.
If approved, the bond would provide up to $20 million to allow for the city to rebuild, improve and repair the dams damaged by Hurricane Florence. Per a city presentation created by Davenport Public Finance, the Sanford, Upper, Pine Lake and North Lake dams all failed during the 2018 hurricane.
The town estimates a price tag of $51.8 million to restore the dams and improve them to current state standards. The project was approved for $20 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $14 million from the state and $3 million from Brunswick County. The city is left with about $14.8 million in costs.
According to current estimates, a 30-year loan would accumulate $14.7 million in interest, while a 40-year loan would accumulate $20.4 million. Property taxes would be increased to pay for the bond. Increases span from about $150 annually for homes in the $150,000 range to $875 annually for homes in the $350,000 range.
The city estimates the tax impact from the bond for USDA ranges from 13 to 22 cents as follows:
|Change in Property Tax Bill
|Home Value:
|$150,000
|$250,000
|$350,000
|Tax Rate Impact:
|Annual / Monthly
|Annual / Monthly
|Annual / Monthly
|10.0¢
|$150.00 /$12.50
|$250.00 / $20.83
|$250.00 / $20.83
|11.0¢
|$165.00 / $13.75
|$275.00 / $22.92
|$385.00 / $32.08
|12.0¢
|$180.00 / $15.00
|$300.00 / $25.00
|$420.00 / $35.00
|13.0¢
|$195.00 / $16.25
|$325.00 / $27.08
|$455.00 / $37.92
|14.0¢
|$210.00 / $17.50
|$350.00 / $29.17
|$490.00 / $40.83
|15.0¢
|$225.00 / $18.75
|$375.00 / $31.25
|$525.00 / $43.75
|16.0¢
|$240.00 / $20.00
|$400.00 / $33.33
|$560.00 / $46.67
|17.0¢
|$255.00 / $21.25
|$425.00 / $35.42
|$595.00 / $49.58
|18.0¢
|$270.00 / $22.50
|$450.00 / $37.50
|$630.00 / $52.50
|19.0¢
|$285.00 / $23.75
|$475.00 / $39.58
|$665.00 / $55.42
|20.0¢
|$300.00 / $25.00
|$500.00 / $41.67
|$700.00 / $58.33
|21.0¢
|$315.00 / $26.25
|$525.00 / $43.75
|$735.00 / $61.25
|22.0¢
|$330.00 / $27.50
|$550.00 / $45.83
|$770.00 / $64.17
|23.0¢
|$345.00 / $28.75
|$575.00 / $47.92
|$805.00 / $67.08
|24.0¢
|$360.00 / $30.00
|$600.00 / $50.00
|$840.00 / $70.00
|25.0¢
|$375.00 / $31.25
|$625.00 / $52.08
|$875.00 / $72.92
You can view the full agenda and watch the meeting live tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Boiling Spring Lakes website.
