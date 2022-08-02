Boiling Spring Lakes to hold public hearing on $20 million dam restoration referendum

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes will hold a public hearing on placing a $20 million dam restoration project on the November ballot on Tuesday, August 2.

If approved, the bond would provide up to $20 million to allow for the city to rebuild, improve and repair the dams damaged by Hurricane Florence. Per a city presentation created by Davenport Public Finance, the Sanford, Upper, Pine Lake and North Lake dams all failed during the 2018 hurricane.

The town estimates a price tag of $51.8 million to restore the dams and improve them to current state standards. The project was approved for $20 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $14 million from the state and $3 million from Brunswick County. The city is left with about $14.8 million in costs.

According to current estimates, a 30-year loan would accumulate $14.7 million in interest, while a 40-year loan would accumulate $20.4 million. Property taxes would be increased to pay for the bond. Increases span from about $150 annually for homes in the $150,000 range to $875 annually for homes in the $350,000 range.

The city estimates the tax impact from the bond for USDA ranges from 13 to 22 cents as follows:

Change in Property Tax Bill Home Value: $150,000 $250,000 $350,000 Tax Rate Impact: Annual / Monthly Annual / Monthly Annual / Monthly 10.0¢ $150.00 /$12.50 $250.00 / $20.83 $250.00 / $20.83 11.0¢ $165.00 / $13.75 $275.00 / $22.92 $385.00 / $32.08 12.0¢ $180.00 / $15.00 $300.00 / $25.00 $420.00 / $35.00 13.0¢ $195.00 / $16.25 $325.00 / $27.08 $455.00 / $37.92 14.0¢ $210.00 / $17.50 $350.00 / $29.17 $490.00 / $40.83 15.0¢ $225.00 / $18.75 $375.00 / $31.25 $525.00 / $43.75 16.0¢ $240.00 / $20.00 $400.00 / $33.33 $560.00 / $46.67 17.0¢ $255.00 / $21.25 $425.00 / $35.42 $595.00 / $49.58 18.0¢ $270.00 / $22.50 $450.00 / $37.50 $630.00 / $52.50 19.0¢ $285.00 / $23.75 $475.00 / $39.58 $665.00 / $55.42 20.0¢ $300.00 / $25.00 $500.00 / $41.67 $700.00 / $58.33 21.0¢ $315.00 / $26.25 $525.00 / $43.75 $735.00 / $61.25 22.0¢ $330.00 / $27.50 $550.00 / $45.83 $770.00 / $64.17 23.0¢ $345.00 / $28.75 $575.00 / $47.92 $805.00 / $67.08 24.0¢ $360.00 / $30.00 $600.00 / $50.00 $840.00 / $70.00 25.0¢ $375.00 / $31.25 $625.00 / $52.08 $875.00 / $72.92

You can view the full agenda and watch the meeting live tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Boiling Spring Lakes website.

