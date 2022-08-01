TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Middle Sound Loop Road at the roundabout is closed for an emergency sewer repair Monday, Aug. 1, according to CFPUA.

The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the roundabout - is closed to traffic. Officials are asking drivers to detour around the closure using the first roundabout exit onto Middle Sound Loop Road.

Westbound traffic and other exits of the roundabout are not affected.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 7 p.m. Monday while crews complete emergency repairs to a CFPUA sewer main.

“A caller to CFPUA’s emergency hotline reported a sewer leak in the area Monday morning,” a CFPUA news release states. “Approximately 2,340 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped into a drainage ditch. The wastewater flow has been stopped and crews are working to clean up the spill and make repairs.”

