Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher is being charged with rape and other sex charges with a student, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Elizabeth Bailey of Statesville is being charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.

Bailey is a science teacher at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School) and is now suspended with pay pending an investigation by the ICSO. She has been employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District since Feb. 2010.

The ICSO received a report on July 20 about Bailey possibly having a sexual relationship with a student, which led to the investigation.

Several witness interviews took place and detectives received search warrants for digital and social media communications between the victim and Bailey.

Based on the evidence gathered, three felony arrest warrants were obtained for Bailey. On Monday, Bailey turned herself in after an arrangement had been made between the District Attorney’s Office and Bailey’s attorney on the bond amount and special restrictions.

Bailey received a $75,000 secured bond and was placed on house arrest with an electric ankle monitor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.