South Carolina tax free weekend runs through Sunday

SC tax free weekend starts Friday
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday is set to take place Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is reminding shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s six percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

We’re told tax-free items include the following:

Art suppliesFlash drives
Athletic uniformsGloves and mittens
BackpacksMusical instruments for school
BeddingPillows
BlanketsPrinters and printer supplies
Coats and jacketsPurses and handbags
ClothingSchool supplies
ComputersShoes and footwear
Computer parts and accessoriesSleepwear
DiapersSocks and underwear
Earbuds and headphonesTowels
Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

The SCDOR said digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not tax-free during the holiday.

Here’s a full detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and frequently asked questions.

