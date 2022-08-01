Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges

The rapper was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – The rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Louisiana for several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Arrest records show that detectives interviewed the person involved in the assault, who sustained minor injuries during the attack, WAFB reported.

After an investigation, Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was arrested in connection to the assault.

He is facing several charges, including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

The Louisiana rapper is famous for his popular hit songs like “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Shake Ya A***,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Oct. 28, 2000.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
Big cities are seeing their schools shrink, with more schools serving fewer students, resulting...
Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink