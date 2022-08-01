Pender County approves placing $178 million school bond referendum on November ballot

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Comissioners held a public hearing on the $177.7 million school bond referendum at its meeting on August 1, 2022. Comissioners also discussed plans to fill the various spots left open after the retirement of former commissioner David Williams.

The school bond referendum was created to address problems of overcrowding at Pender County Schools and would include:

A new 1,200 student middle school: $67.64 million

A new 800 student K-5 elementary school: $43.92 million

Topsail Middle School renovation: $22.6 million

Rocky Point elementary addition: $1.21 million

Burgaw Middle School cafeteria rebuild: $4.27 million

Central services building and maintenance: $21 million

Eight bay maintenance building: $17.12 million

The county estimates that they will also pay an estimated $93 million in interest on the bonds.

“We’re not trying to prepare for anything, we’re trying to respond what has already happened,” said Steven Hill, superintendent at Pender County Schools.

At the meeting, Hill described the necessity of the bonds, particularly for the overcrowded elementary and middle schools in the Hampstead area. Even without taking into account population growth in the future, these additions are needed for the county to keep schools below capacity.

One audience member signed up to speak about the bond and expressed concerns about the cost and interest, and an email submitted to the board expressed opposition to the bond due to the cost as well. The county mentions plans to levy taxes to pay for the bonds in the referendum, but exact details on those taxes are sparse so far.

After the brief public hearing, the comissioners approved the motion to place the referendum on the November ballot.

The comissioners opened a discussion into how committee assignments will be divided, particularly because of the many positions left open after Williams retired. One of these positions is a spot on the New Hanover Regional Hospital Board.

Pender County currently has an agreement with Novant Health for them to operate Pender Medical Center and Pender Memorial Hospital. While continuing with Novant Health is an option, comissioners have previously expressed openness to other ideas as well. The county’s agreement with Novant will expire if left as-is on July 17, 2023.

Since this was just a discussion, the appointment to the hospital board will occur on a later date.

You can find the full meeting agenda packet and recording on the Pender County Website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.