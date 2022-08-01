Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off...
For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release.

“Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”

Although students are still encouraged to arrive with “basic” items, such as pencils and paper, other instructional supplies will be provided by the school, per release.

For more information and updates concerning this announcement, students and families are encouraged to visit the Columbus County Schools website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
Brookhaven police are crediting their drones with helping capture criminals
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities