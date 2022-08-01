No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release.

“Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”

Although students are still encouraged to arrive with “basic” items, such as pencils and paper, other instructional supplies will be provided by the school, per release.

For more information and updates concerning this announcement, students and families are encouraged to visit the Columbus County Schools website for more information.

