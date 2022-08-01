NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale.

Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.

The sale will be held at the Northeast Library (1241 Military Cutoff Road), and anyone can browse the sale during the free admission dates:

Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/Audio Visual $3, Paperbacks $2

Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $2, Paperbacks $1

Monday, August 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $2, Paperbacks $1

Friday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $1, Paperbacks 50 cents

Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $1, Paperbacks 50 cents

Sunday, August 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. All items on sale for 25 cents

