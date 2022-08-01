Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend

New Hanover County Library Book Sale
New Hanover County Library Book Sale
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale.

Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.

The sale will be held at the Northeast Library (1241 Military Cutoff Road), and anyone can browse the sale during the free admission dates:

  • Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/Audio Visual $3, Paperbacks $2
  • Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $2, Paperbacks $1
  • Monday, August 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $2, Paperbacks $1
  • Friday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $1, Paperbacks 50 cents
  • Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV $1, Paperbacks 50 cents
  • Sunday, August 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. All items on sale for 25 cents

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off...
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
Clear the shelters campaign
Clear the Shelters campaign
2nd Street Parking Deck in Wilmington
Where to park in downtown Wilmington
On August 5, locally-created Drought will have its first in-person Wilmington showing at...
Locally-made “Drought” to screen at Jengo’s Playhouse in Wilmington