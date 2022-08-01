New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert.

Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near the intersection of Hall and N. 10th streets to the county for a grocery store.

New Hanover County is collaborating with the Northside Food Cooperative to design and build the store.

The grocery store, which would be located on a 2.584-acre lot at 905 N. 10th Street, will be constructed by the county and then owned and operated by the cooperative.

“This site is located within a USDA designated food desert and would be used to develop a small-scale, full-service, affordable grocery store in the Northside Community,” according to material prepared for the commissioners. “This would offer Northside residents a convenient and accessible location to access fresh, healthy food.”

