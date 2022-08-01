First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, isolated storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The traditionally sultry month of August is here, and your First Alert Forecast opens with a classically hot, humid outlook for the week ahead. Expect daily temperatures to reach for the 90s - often deep in the 90s - and nightly lows no cooler than the steamy 70s. Heat index values will regularly ping 100, 102, 104, etc. with only isolated spotty, drenching, cooling storms to interrupt the sizzling summer vibe.

Statistically, August is the second most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season - behind only September. Thankfully, new storm development appears unlikely across the Atlantic Basin in the coming days as dry, stable air covers most development zones. Relish the calm, but also remember that Hurricane Season can turn ugly quickly, so please stay prepared and vigilant: WECT.com/hurricane.

