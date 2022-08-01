Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown.
Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property.
Thomas was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possess of Firearm by a Felon
- Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sale Controlled Substances
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
She is currently being held under a $75,000 secure bond at the Bladen County Detention Center.
