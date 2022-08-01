Senior Connect
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm

Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown.

Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possess of Firearm by a Felon
  • Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sale Controlled Substances
  • Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She is currently being held under a $75,000 secure bond at the Bladen County Detention Center.

