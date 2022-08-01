Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown.

Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possess of Firearm by a Felon

Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sale Controlled Substances

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She is currently being held under a $75,000 secure bond at the Bladen County Detention Center.

