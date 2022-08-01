Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:

Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property

Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense

3 counts of Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

3 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny

Felony Breaking or Entering a Boat

Felony Larceny

According to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, between June 19-20, Cruse was responsible for 4 criminal acts on Cedar Drive in Riegelwood. During this spree, he entered, took from and damaged multiple vehicles parked in the neighborhood.

As of this time, Curtis Cruse is being held on a $28,500 secured bond.

