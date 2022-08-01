Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree

On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree.
On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property
  • Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
  • 3 counts of Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
  • 3 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny
  • Felony Breaking or Entering a Boat
  • Felony Larceny

According to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, between June 19-20, Cruse was responsible for 4 criminal acts on Cedar Drive in Riegelwood. During this spree, he entered, took from and damaged multiple vehicles parked in the neighborhood.

As of this time, Curtis Cruse is being held on a $28,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
On July 27, the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that Allie Best, graduate...
UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research
New Hanover County Library Book Sale
NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend