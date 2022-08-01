WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 60,000 dogs and cats were euthanized in North Carolina in 2021 according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS).

The nationwide Clear the shelters campaign hopes to greatly reduce that number. NBC stations across the country participate in the effort. WECT has participated since its’ inception eight years ago. Since 2015 Clear the Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.

There are physical and mental benefits to owning a pet. A pet is a companion who will show you unconditional love. They can lower your stress level, improve your immune system, help keep you physically fit by walking or playing with them, and make you feel safe.

When considering adopting a pet keep in mind there will be expenses for heart worm and flea and tick prevention, food, vet bills, and a pet sitter or boarding fees when you travel away from home. Click here for more information on owning a pet and answers to some common questions.

There are eight shelters and rescue groups participating in this month’s clear the shelters campaign. Some will offer reduced adoption fees in an effort to get as many animals as possible adopted. Click here for a list or participating shelters and rescue groups.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.