Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities

City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville has grant money on the way to help improve its use of drones for critical operations.

Whiteville’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Ops Department currently uses the drones to survey fires, crime scenes, and assist in rescue efforts.

Hal Lowder of Whiteville Emergency Services says the new grant will help expand the UAV Department’s capabilities in understanding flooding in the area and it will be a game-changer for Whiteville.

“It gives us the ability I can put in a program and it will map an area,” Lowder said. “It’ll map my swamp, it’ll map my stream, and take a series of photographs as we go, and we can use that for reporting and data collection and data analysis.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off...
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2