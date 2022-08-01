Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County Board of Comissioners to consider radio upgrades for first responders

The Brunswick County Administration Building
The Brunswick County Administration Building
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a request to use $3.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to upgrade and/or buy over 500 radios for the sheriff’s office, emergency management department and health department. The commissioners will make a decision at their meeting on Monday, August 1 at 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Bynum from the finance department at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office brought the request to avoid the radios costing more in the future. She writes that pricing quotes have risen by 22-26% since early 2021.

The radios would be upgraded or bought to allow for Time Division Multiple Access, allowing for two “paths” on a single channel. In other words, people speaking on one path couldn’t hear those on the other path and vice-versa, allowing two sets of conversations on a single channel.

The county would distribute 505 radios to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its security, law enforcement, 911 communications and Animal Protective Services departments. Emergency management would receive eight radios, and the health department would receive 12 radios.

You can view the full agenda for the August 1 Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree.
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
On July 27, the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that Allie Best, graduate...
UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research