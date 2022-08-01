Brunswick County Board of Comissioners to consider radio upgrades for first responders

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a request to use $3.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to upgrade and/or buy over 500 radios for the sheriff’s office, emergency management department and health department. The commissioners will make a decision at their meeting on Monday, August 1 at 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Bynum from the finance department at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office brought the request to avoid the radios costing more in the future. She writes that pricing quotes have risen by 22-26% since early 2021.

The radios would be upgraded or bought to allow for Time Division Multiple Access, allowing for two “paths” on a single channel. In other words, people speaking on one path couldn’t hear those on the other path and vice-versa, allowing two sets of conversations on a single channel.

The county would distribute 505 radios to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its security, law enforcement, 911 communications and Animal Protective Services departments. Emergency management would receive eight radios, and the health department would receive 12 radios.

You can view the full agenda for the August 1 Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.