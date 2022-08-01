Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper

BEAVERDAM, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit responded to a domestic call on July 31 at the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road, where Brandon Delane Nobles, 33, shot at them from a camper after they attempted to speak with him.

North Carolina Highway Patrol, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations, Hostage Negotiator, S.W.A.T., and Command Staff were then dispatched to help the patrol.

S.W.A.T. used an armored vehicle to get close to the camper as Nobles continued to shoot at them before using a gas agent.

Nobles was then taken into custody without further incident, and was sent to Columbus Regional for exposure to the gas agent and an examination.

Officers seized methamphetamine, MDMA, digital scales, and the 9mm carbine rifle Nobles used to fire at law enforcement from the residence after seeing narcotics in plain sight during the arrest.

Nobles was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch II CS,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Public Officer

Discharging a Firearm at Law Enforcement

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

He is currently being held under a $207,500 secured bond.

