Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights, BBB says
Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in California neighborhood, police say