Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Despite lifesaving efforts from EMS and police officers, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody and they knew the victim. There is no current danger to residents in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for further updates.

