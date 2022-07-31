Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Despite lifesaving efforts from EMS and police officers, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody and they knew the victim. There is no current danger to residents in the area.

