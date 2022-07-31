Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Camp Lejeune
‘Darn shame’: Veterans react to PACT Act blockage
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Authorities in Indiana have taken a suspect into custody after a police officer was fatally...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested