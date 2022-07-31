Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: stormy Sunday, drier pattern in the new week

By Claire Fry
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though Sunday will not be a total washout and rain chances are not 100%... the chance for a shower or heavy thunderstorm will be higher than on previous days as a front sags into the Cape Fear Region. Keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. Following a string of stiflingly hot and humid days, some storms may produce torrential rain and excessive lightning.

Daily temperatures are likely to continue to chug into the steamy upper 80s and sizzling lower 90s Sunday afternoon. Expect highs to soar back into the middle 90s as the work week begins. Drier weather will return on Monday and Tuesday.

Waves of one to two feet will sponsor a low to moderate rip current risk this weekend. Keep it safe in the 82-degree surf!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Though no tropical threats exist now, please stay alert and prepared as the peak of the season nears: wect.com/hurricane.

