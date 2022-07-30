Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council to vote on amendment to short-term rental registration ordinances

City staff has reportedly updated the regulations for lodging uses to adhere to the new...
City staff has reportedly updated the regulations for lodging uses to adhere to the new restrictions on city authority after Schroeder vs City of Wilmington,
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is looking over an ordinance at their meeting on August 2 that would amend the short term lodging regulations in the City of Wilmington that went into effect on December 1 of 2021.

The amendment follows various appeals over the past three years to the Board of Adjustment, with one amendment even appealed by the North Carolina Court of Appeals in Schroeder versus City of Wilmington after the court ruled the ordinance violated state law.

City staff has reportedly updated the regulations for lodging uses to adhere to the new restrictions on city authority after Schroeder vs City of Wilmington.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on July 6 and voted unanimously to recommend that the city pass this amendment, .

The drafted amendment if passed would:

  • Eliminate the annual registration requirement for all lodging uses
  • Remove the cap and separation requirements
  • Delete references to penalties for violations of laws that are not part of the Land Development Code

Wilmington no longer requires short-term rental registration following court decision

National law firm takes over case against City of Wilmington’s short-term rental laws

UPDATE: Judge grants City’s motion for a stay, effective immediately

