One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

WPD is investigating the incident and is asking for your help. The public is asked to call 910-343-3609 with any information or leave a tip using the anonymous Tip 411 app.

