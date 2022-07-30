Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: humidity to convert to higher rain chances

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though Saturday will not be a total washout and rain chances are not 100%... the chance for a shower or heavy thunderstorm will be a bit higher than previous days as a front sags into the Cape Fear Region. Keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. Following a string of stiflingly hot and humid days, some storms may produce torrential rain and excessive lightning.

Daily temperatures are likely to continue to chug into the steamy upper 80s and sizzling lower 90s into early August.

Waves of one to two feet will sponsor a low to moderate rip current risk this weekend. Keep it safe in the 82-degree surf!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Though no tropical threats exist now, please stay alert and prepared as the peak of the season nears: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Wilmington police officers surround a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m.
Car stolen from gas station recovered three blocks away
Novant Health New Hanover Regional medical center decided to postpone dozens of elective...
Dozens of elective surgeries postponed due to hospital ‘capacity’ issues
officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just...
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Slightly cooler with scattered showers and storms this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: scorching heat, cooling storms this weekend?
Slightly cooler with scattered showers and storms this weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 29, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Jul. 29, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Jul. 29, 2022
Another scorcher on tap for Friday in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat with storm chances on the horizon