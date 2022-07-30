Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane

(AP Newsroom)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) — Authorities say the man who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport was 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks. He was the co-pilot of the plane.

WRAL reports, he was identified late Friday evening. The plane was making an emergency landing at the time. Officials say Crooks was found near Sunset Lake Road and Hilltop Needmore Road in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood and was not wearing a parachute.

First responders fanned out in southwest Wake County Friday afternoon, looking for Crooks. They said the plane was having issues with its landing gear.

The plane – a twin-engine turbo – skidded off the runway and into the grass at RDU when it landed.

The search, which started near West Lake Middle School, eventually shifted to a residential area of Holly Springs near Sunset Lake and Bass Lake roads.

Local police are reviewing the plane’s flight path, radio traffic and working with the FAA to determine what happened.

According to the FAA, two people were on board the plane when it took off. However, a RDU spokesperson told WRAL News that only the pilot was on board when it landed. The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries, RDU said.

The plane, which is owned by SPORE LTD LLC., is a small, 10-person plane.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
Wilmington police officers surround a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m.
Car stolen from gas station recovered three blocks away
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Novant Health New Hanover Regional medical center decided to postpone dozens of elective...
Dozens of elective surgeries postponed due to hospital ‘capacity’ issues
officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just...
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
City staff has reportedly updated the regulations for lodging uses to adhere to the new...
Wilmington City Council to vote on amendment to short-term rental registration ordinance in accordance with state regulations
NCDOT has endorsed the installation of traffic signals at the intersections of Orange Street...
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St