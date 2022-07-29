Wilmington public parking rates to increase on August 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The parking fee increases described in the latest 2022-2023 City of Wilmington budget will take effect this Monday, August 1.

At the 2nd Street and Market Street parking decks, the 90 minutes of free parking will now be 30 minutes of free parking, then $1 hourly up to four hours. At five hours the cost will increase from $5 to $6 and for 5-12 hours the cost will increase from $8 to $9. The nightly parking fee for Thursday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. will increase from a $5 to $7.

On and off-street metered parking will move from $1.50 to $2 per hour, and the spaces will continue to be available for free from 6:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday and all day Sunday.

You can view the full fee changes for August 1 below and the current fee schedule on our downtown Wilmington parking guide.

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 1 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 2 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 3 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 4 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

