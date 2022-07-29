Senior Connect
Wilmington man arrested for trafficking meth and possession of firearm charges

During an investigation between June 9 and September 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Terrance Fred...
During an investigation between June 9 and September 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Terrance Fred Tracy Jr. was revealed to have distributed more than 600 grams of methamphetamine.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington was sentenced today to a 113 months in prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.

During an investigation between June 9 and September 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Terrance Fred Tracy Jr. was revealed to have distributed more than 600 grams of methamphetamine.

Tracy was arrested at the Best Western Hotel in Wilmington on an outstanding warrant for arrest for a probation violation. During the arrest, officers located a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine in Tracy’s waistband.

Officers then conducted a search warrant of the hotel room where Tracy was staying and located methamphetamine, ammunition, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia. They also found him in possession of three firearms, one of which had an extended magazine.

