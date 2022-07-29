Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution authorizing WPD officers to enforce liquor law violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The City Manager has submitted a resolution for authorization to enter an agreement that would help the New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) with the enforcement of liquor law violations in the Central Business District.

The proposal would have the City of Wilmington authorize five Wilmington Police Department officers to enforce ABC laws in areas due to increase of visitors at local bars, restaurants, and breweries.

The officers assigned will complete training required by State Alcohol Law Enforcement prior to working under this agreement.

The resolution will be heard at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 2.

