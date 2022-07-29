Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St

North Carolina Department of Transportation
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, August 2, that would apply for funds of $2,430,400 from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to install two traffic signals and pedestrian signs at the intersections of South 3rd Street, Orange Street and Ann Street.

NCDOT Division Traffic and Regional Traffic Safety units, along with City Traffic Engineering, met with citizens on September 13 of 2021 to discuss concerns related to South 3rd Street between Market Street and Castle Street.

NCDOT then performed five traffic signal warrants analyses for intersections along South 3rd Street, including Dock, Orange, Ann, Nun and Church streets, which evaluated traffic data of vehicles and pedestrians, existing site conditions, and crash history.

Based on the findings, NCDOT has endorsed the installation of traffic signals at the intersections of Orange Street and Ann Street to help improve bicycle and pedestrian crossings.

If the resolution is passed, the City of Wilmington would provide funding to install the signals in the amount of $486,080 to satisfy the 20% required local grant match, and apply to the WMPO for the amount of $2,057,300.

