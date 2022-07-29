Senior Connect
West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Public Health’s vector control team is actively working to trap...
The New Hanover County Public Health’s vector control team is actively working to trap mosquitoes around the infected person’s residence, as well as spraying EPA-approved pesticides.(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - West Nile Virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus.

“This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”

The New Hanover County Public Health’s vector control team is actively working to trap mosquitoes around the infected person’s residence, as well as spraying EPA-approved pesticides.

Health officials recommend that residents work to prevent mosquito breeding grounds, such as standing water.

They also provide these tips to avoid any illness from West Nile Virus:

  • Use EPA registered mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside. Use caution when applying to children.
  • If using mosquito treatment on one’s property, use as directed on the product label.
  • Reduce outdoor time, especially at dawn, dusk and early evening, when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts.
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors and use air conditioning if possible.
  • “Tip and Toss” to empty standing water of a teaspoon or more to reduce mosquito breeding. This includes flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, tires, birdbaths, etc.

For more information click here or visit the New Hanover County Public Health website.

