Some convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965.

A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier this week, allowing ANY North Carolina Citizen on probation, parole, or post-release supervision to register to vote. Something that hadn’t been available prior. Thanks to the efforts of many organizations, one being folks involved with LINC, an organization focused on helping those returning from incarceration to be productive members of our community.

56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover county. Daquan Peters, coordinator at New Hanover county Second Chances Alliance says this has been a long time coming.

“Yesterday’s election is not today’s election. That’s what this means, that yesterday’s price is not today’s price. And those of all of those that has been out casting us for so long. Now we gotta voice.” said Peters.

Peters, a formerly incarcerated felon himself, spent over 20 years of his life in prison. He says he understands that the representation is needed for disenfranchised voters, and that they should have a seat at the table.

“If I can get 1000 of those vote, those disenfranchised voters registered to vote, that’s a power base. That’s called political power.” said Peters.

Their place at the table puts pressure on elected officials he says, pressure to appeal to more audiences and address all problems in communities.

“They have to come see us, they have to come see the people that they outcast, they have to come see the people that they got to check a box to get an application to get housing. We can stop all of those things that you’ve been shutting us out.” said Peters.

John Shaw, a member at LINC says when he found out he could vote, he said it had been a long time coming.

“I just want to have some say so on what’s going on in his country just because I’ve made a mistake in my life, that don’t mean that I can’t have a say so.” said Shaw.

