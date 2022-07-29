Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Some convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina

Felons can now vote in elections in NC
Felons can now vote in elections in NC(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965.

A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier this week, allowing ANY North Carolina Citizen on probation, parole, or post-release supervision to register to vote. Something that hadn’t been available prior. Thanks to the efforts of many organizations, one being folks involved with LINC, an organization focused on helping those returning from incarceration to be productive members of our community.

56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover county. Daquan Peters, coordinator at New Hanover county Second Chances Alliance says this has been a long time coming.

“Yesterday’s election is not today’s election. That’s what this means, that yesterday’s price is not today’s price. And those of all of those that has been out casting us for so long. Now we gotta voice.” said Peters.

Peters, a formerly incarcerated felon himself, spent over 20 years of his life in prison. He says he understands that the representation is needed for disenfranchised voters, and that they should have a seat at the table.

“If I can get 1000 of those vote, those disenfranchised voters registered to vote, that’s a power base. That’s called political power.” said Peters.

Their place at the table puts pressure on elected officials he says, pressure to appeal to more audiences and address all problems in communities.

“They have to come see us, they have to come see the people that they outcast, they have to come see the people that they got to check a box to get an application to get housing. We can stop all of those things that you’ve been shutting us out.” said Peters.

John Shaw, a member at LINC says when he found out he could vote, he said it had been a long time coming.

“I just want to have some say so on what’s going on in his country just because I’ve made a mistake in my life, that don’t mean that I can’t have a say so.” said Shaw.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just...
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Novant Health New Hanover Regional medical center decided to postpone dozens of elective...
Dozens of elective surgeries postponed due to hospital ‘capacity’ issues
The Honoring Our Pact Act meant to extend healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic...
PACT Act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act blocked by Senate

Latest News

North Carolina Department of Transportation
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St
The proposal would have the City of Wilmington authorize five Wilmington Police Department...
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution authorizing WPD officers to enforce liquor law violations
Jon Stewart joins veterans in April support in of the Honoring Our PACT Act
Veterans frustrated as Senate fails to pass “PACT Act”
During an investigation between June 9 and September 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Terrance Fred...
Wilmington man arrested for trafficking meth and possession of firearm charges