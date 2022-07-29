Rotary Club of Wilmington West gives $6,000 at annual Giving Luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Rotary Club of Wilmington West gave $6,000 to local organizations at its annual Giving Luncheon on July 28.

Per the Rotary Club, the luncheon was held at the Taproom at Front Street Brewery. Checks were given to seven people representing local groups in the following amounts:

$1000 to Kaitlin Bellamy for paws4people

$1,000 to Isabella Hinds for the Cape Fear Guardian At Litem Association

$1,000 to Lindsay Prickett for the Harrelson Center

$1,000 to Kim Dalton for Eden Village

$1,000 to Joe Kennedy for The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina

$500 to Club President 2021/2022 Kevin Kramer on the behalf of the UNCW Scholarship Fund

$500 to Club President 2022/2023 Hunter Cockrell on the behalf of the CFCC Scholarship Fund

