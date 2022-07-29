Pet of the Week: Reba from the Pender County Humane Society

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Reba, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.

Volunteers pulled Reba from the Pender County Animal Shelter in May. Now she is looking for an active household and a yard to run around in. According to volunteers, Reba absolutely loves people. In addition, she is also a massive fan of water, treats, and tennis balls.

She gets along well with cats and other dogs. Reba is potty trained and already knows a couple of commands. On top of this, she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on her vaccinations.

If interested in adopting Reba, please call the Pender County Humane Society at (910) 259-7022.

