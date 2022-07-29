Pender County Schools seeks candidates for new superintendent

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is seeking a new superintendent after Dr. Steven Hill announced his retirement earlier in July.

Any applicants must have or be qualified to hold a superintendent license in North Carolina, and prior experience or a doctoral degree is preferred but not required. Additionally, the individual chosen will be required to live in Pender County and should be prepared to take office in the fall.

Applications must be received in the office of the School Board Attorney submitted via email to Brandon McPherson at his email here by Monday, August 26.

Questions should be directed to McPherson’s email or at 919 783-6400.

Electronic versions of the application can be found here.

