Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County Board of Commissioners to issue general obligation bonds of $178 million

Pender County Board of Commissioners to issue general obligation bonds of $178 million
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at its meeting on Monday, August 1, on a proposal to issue general obligation bonds to pay capital costs that would provide for school facilities.

The Board approved of a resolution notice of intent in June to place a referendum for $177.7 million in school bonds on the November 8 ballot.

The North Carolina Local Government Commission has already accepted the County’s application to approve the obligation bonds.

“The foregoing order has been introduced and a sworn statement of debt has been filed under the Local Government Bond Act showing the appraised value of property in Pender County, North Carolina, to be at least $7,833,149,131,|” the resolution states, “And the net debt of the County, including the proposed bonds, to be not more than $265,257,492. The Pender County finance officer has filed a statement estimating that the total amount of interest that will be paid on the bonds over the expected term of the bonds, if issued, is $93,450,000. The estimate is preliminary, is for general informational purposes only, and may differ from the actual interest paid on the bonds.”

Should the public approve of the bond, the general obligation school bonds will be issued to pay capital costs school facilities at a maximum cost of $178 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just...
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Novant Health New Hanover Regional medical center decided to postpone dozens of elective...
Dozens of elective surgeries postponed due to hospital ‘capacity’ issues
The Honoring Our Pact Act meant to extend healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic...
PACT Act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act blocked by Senate

Latest News

44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced today to 25 years for several drug...
Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties
Wrightsville Beach votes on parking contract with local church after it was signed
The Board approved of a resolution notice of intent in June to place a referendum for $177.7...
Pender County Board of Commissioners to issue general obligation bonds of $178 million
Any applicants must have or be qualified to hold a superintendent license in North Carolina,...
Pender County Schools seeks candidates for new superintendent