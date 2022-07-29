Pender County Board of Commissioners to issue general obligation bonds of $178 million

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at its meeting on Monday, August 1, on a proposal to issue general obligation bonds to pay capital costs that would provide for school facilities.

The Board approved of a resolution notice of intent in June to place a referendum for $177.7 million in school bonds on the November 8 ballot.

The North Carolina Local Government Commission has already accepted the County’s application to approve the obligation bonds.

“The foregoing order has been introduced and a sworn statement of debt has been filed under the Local Government Bond Act showing the appraised value of property in Pender County, North Carolina, to be at least $7,833,149,131,|” the resolution states, “And the net debt of the County, including the proposed bonds, to be not more than $265,257,492. The Pender County finance officer has filed a statement estimating that the total amount of interest that will be paid on the bonds over the expected term of the bonds, if issued, is $93,450,000. The estimate is preliminary, is for general informational purposes only, and may differ from the actual interest paid on the bonds.”

Should the public approve of the bond, the general obligation school bonds will be issued to pay capital costs school facilities at a maximum cost of $178 million dollars.

