NC Kittens & Cats helping pets find ‘fur-ever’ homes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local organization is advocating for the end of unnecessary euthanasia of cats by spreading awareness and highlighting opportunities for cat lovers in North Carolina to get involved.

NC Kittens & Cats for Rehoming and Adoption was made for people throughout the state to safely rehome their cats and kittens and promote adoption opportunities for rescues.

“Ideally, we would have enough rescues to take in the kittens and cats and be able to properly vet them and find them safe owners,” said Julianne Smith, administrator of the NC Kittens & Cats for Rehoming and Adoption Facebook group. “But due to the overpopulation in North Carolina, that is not always an option”

At this time, there are 2,500 members actively helping each other place cats and kittens in new homes and sheltering foster cats while they await homes.

According to Smith, finding access to services for spaying and neutering often poses a challenge for those wishing to take in a cat or kitten. Complications like these are one reason why North Carolina shelters had to euthanize over 25,000 cats last year.

“We really need to work to get more low-cost spay and neuter clinics in each city and in each town,” said Smith in her interview with WECT.

On top of rehoming and foster help, the organization also spreads the word about cats and kittens currently available for adoption in shelters and rescues.

For those wishing to help in any way, including through donation, please visit their Facebook page for more information.

