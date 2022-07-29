Locally-made “Drought” to screen in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On August 5, locally-created Drought will have its first, in-person Wilmington showing at Jengo’s Playhouse, per report from Cucalorus. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. as part of Cucalorus’ Friday Night Film Series.

Per official release, the project was written and directed by local filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, and tells the story of a girl, Sam, her brother Carl, best friend Lewis, and estranged sister Lillian that find themselves on a crazy adventure to chase a storm. Drought is a fun and exciting film that incorporates key themes of forgiveness, family values, and Autism awareness.

“Hannah and I met in a Meisner class 6 years ago at Actor’s Arsenal, an acting studio in Wilmington, NC,” said Petersen. “During the 2-year program, our acting coach, Ron Fallica, showed us Mark Duplass’s SXSW talk encouraging filmmakers to make movies on the weekends with friends. So we did that!”

Featuring cast and crew from North Carolina, Drought also includes Wilmington locals Drew and Owen Scheid. The project was produced by the Emmy-winning Duplass brothers, Mark and Jay.

“Hannah and Megan have created a thoughtful, charming and heartwarming film that the whole family can enjoy together,” said Mark Duplass. “I’m so proud that the Duplass brothers could play a small part in bringing this little piece of magic into the world.”

Since its release in 2020, Drought has won awards at the Vail Film Festival and Naples International Film Festival.

Those wishing to attend the screening are encouraged to visit www.jengos.eventive.org/schedule for tickets and more information.

