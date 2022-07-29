Local economist talks about recession concerns, how you and your family can prepare

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s been a lot of talk recently about whether or not we are headed into a recession. One local expert says it’s not as simple as the textbook definition used to be.

“Regardless of whether they say we’re in recession or not, the economy has definitely slowed,” regional economist Adam Jones said.

While that textbook definition has changed over the years, Jones says it’s not too hard to figure it out.

“A recession is getting a lot of conversation right now, because we’ve got these two quarters of declining GDP, which years ago when I was in school was the way they sort of defined it or the rule of thumb. If you have two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, they say we’re in recession. We’ve really moved away from that. And now, recessions are determined and dated by the National Bureau of Economic Research. And they do it on a monthly basis each month, they say, ‘are we in recession? Are we in recession?’ And then eventually, they say, ‘oh, yeah, we’re in recession,’ and started back then some time. So they don’t actually tell you real time, but they’ll date it down to the month. And that’s because data availability has gotten better, (and) statistical methods have gotten better.”

When you hear the word recession you might think back to the Great Recession, but Jones says he doesn’t anticipate the near future to be as significant as that.

“Think about where we’ve been, every time you walk in the store, there’s a help wanted sign, right? Businesses can’t find employees. You don’t have to look very far to hear conversations about inflation. And those started with supply chain disruptions, and have been driven by demand as stimulus funds are coming out, as people have started spending again, and we’re seeing prices go up,” Jones said. “So, what’s the problem with that? Well, the economy is running beyond its true sustainable capacity, which is why we can’t find people and prices are going up. So if it slows down a little bit, that’s probably not a bad thing.”

However, Jones added that it’s not a bad idea to make sure you and your family are prepared in case the economy starts to decline farther than expected.

“Recessions tend to mean that business is slowing down, job opportunities are going to become slimmer,” Jones said. “You want to make sure that you’ve got an emergency fund in place so that if you have a disruption, you can still afford to eat and maybe have some amenities, cable, etc. So it’s not a complete panic time. It is a good opportunity to think about if your resume is up to date. Are your skills up to date? Are there any classes are certifications that you should be getting that make you marketable, so that if there’s a disruption in your career path, you can quickly switch to something else.”

Even though low unemployment and inflation are typically signs of a strong economy, Jones says most economists don’t think this will be a very deep economic decline, and he certainly hopes it isn’t a long one either.

“There’s not a pattern like that to [recessions], every one of them is unique. This time around, there’s a really strange recession. We’ve got close to a record number of job openings. We’ve got really, really low unemployment rates, and you’ve got inflation. Those are all signs of a really strong economy. So, what this probably is, is an economy that’s been running past its potential and just can’t keep that up. So it’s going to slow back down a little bit. You’re gonna have these bumps along the road, but each one should be smaller as we work our way back towards normal again,” Jones said. “A little bit of a slowdown could be good, because it could take some of the pressure off of employers, and it could take some of the pressure off of prices.”

Jones added that the focus in Southeastern North Carolina will likely be on tourism as people start to normalize their spending.

“Even if the national economy does poorly or does well, we still have these regional effects that we need to be watching.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.