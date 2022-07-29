Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just...
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Novant Health New Hanover Regional medical center decided to postpone dozens of elective...
Dozens of elective surgeries postponed due to hospital ‘capacity’ issues
The Honoring Our Pact Act meant to extend healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic...
PACT Act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act blocked by Senate

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy