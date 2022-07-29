I-40 lane closure to begin Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting 7 a.m. on July 30, a lane of the I-40 West bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will close, per NC Department of Transportation report. The closure will occur near Exit 414.

According to NCDOT, the lane closure is necessary to safely allow crews to repair the bridge. Once repairs have been made, work will shift to the other westbound lane before finishing in the eastbound lanes.

During this time, crews will mill the bridge deck; part of a larger $2.9 million project to improve both eastbound and westbound bridges, which is expected to be completed in the fall.

NCDOT would like to remind drivers to stay alert and drive slowly through the work zone, being mindful of crews at work.

For more information and updates on the project, please visit NCDOT’s website or their social media pages.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.