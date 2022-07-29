Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: scorching heat, cooling storms this weekend?

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday! Heat has been steadily building across the Cape Fear Region this week and we’re at the apex. Your First Alert Forecast involves widespread sizzling sunshine, very few cooling storms, and high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s - which is just a few pegs shy of the record for Wilmington for July 29: 101, set in 1993. High humidity will push the heat index to the stressful 105+ or even locally overbearing 110+ realm. Thanks for staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

Heading into the weekend: odds for showers and storms will trend a bit higher and temperatures will trend marginally lower in subsequent days.

Hazards in the 82-degree surf will continue to include a moderate risk of rip currents and a high chance of northbound longshore currents. Overall, the saltwater is looking friendly from a tropical storm standpoint as new development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

