Carolina Beach Police Department arrests Ohio man for sexual battery

Carolina Beach Police Department arrests Ohio man for sexual battery
Carolina Beach Police Department arrests Ohio man for sexual battery(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department after several calls came in about a man harassing and assaulting multiple women in a sexual manner.

Officers positively identified the man as Brian Jeffry Stewart of Ohio after a witness of one of the incidents provided a photograph of him.

Another person called 911 and informed that they had spotted Stewart. Officers arrived at the scene and stopped and arrested him.

Stewart is charged with two counts of sexual battery and he is being held under a $5,000 secured bond.

