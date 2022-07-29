Senior Connect
Car stolen from gas station recovered three blocks away

Wilmington police officers surround a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m.
Wilmington police officers surround a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A stolen car was recovered by police three blocks away from the gas station it was stolen from.

Per the Wilmington Police Department, the car had been left running at the Family Fare Convenience Store and gas station on 3rd Street in the evening on Thursday, July 28. Police then recovered the car three blocks over, but whoever had taken it ran from police unarmed. As far as they could tell, the car wasn’t crashed.

Nobody was arrested as of last night, and we have reached out to the WPD for more information.

