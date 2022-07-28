Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman, 3 children found dead at Conn. home

No one is in custody and they are not looking for any suspects.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police responding to a well-being check found three children and a woman dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers responded to a well-being call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Danbury, Connecticut. The male caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival at the single-family home, officers went inside and discovered three dead children, who ranged between the ages of 5 and 12, WFSB reports.

While conducting a further check of the premises, officers found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

It’s believed the children and the woman are related, but officials are not sure about that.

“We believe that’s the case, but we don’t want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation,” said Danbury Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

Details are limited, but police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No one is in custody, and they are not looking for any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Freddie Everett Ross, 81 years old
81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina...
NC GreenPower receives over $600,000 from NCDEQ, will put some of it towards Columbus Co. schools
FILE - Actor Bernard Cribbins OBE poses for photographers as he arrives for the British Academy...
Actor Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
Discounted clothes, supplies and games available at the Pass It On Cape Fear Kids Summer Consignment Sale
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion
Consignment sale (file photo)
Discounted clothes, supplies and games available at the Pass It On Cape Fear Kids Summer Consignment Sale