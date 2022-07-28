Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just...
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington
Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family
Check out this week’s Cape Fear Gardening, where we talk about the do’s and don’ts when...
Cape Fear Gardening: Do’s and dont’s of the NHC Arboretum
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B after bidding war
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says