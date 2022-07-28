Senior Connect
State bar agrees to ask judge to lift arrest order for county chairwoman

By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Bar is willing to grant the chair of the New Hanover County Commissioners more time so she doesn’t have to go to jail.

Julia Olson-Boseman’s attorney has provided documents to WECT that show the state bar has agreed to a motion asking a judge to drop an arrest order for 21 days.

The motion explains that Commissioner Olson-Boseman plans to comply and provide all documents to the North Carolina State Bar.

Since March, the state bar has requested financial records from Olson-Boseman.

The retired attorney has been at the center of an investigation for misuse of a client’s money.

A Wake County judge issued an arrest order for Olson-Boseman last week if the documents were not turned over by 6 p.m. Friday. The order called for her to report to jail every weekend from Friday through Monday until she turned over the documents.

The commissioner was, and reportedly still is, on a family vacation in Italy, so she did not meet the deadline.

Her attorney asked that the arrest order be lifted for 21 days giving his client more time to turn the documents in.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are available.

