PACT act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act blocked by Senate

The Honoring Our Pact act meant to extend healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals both at home and abroad has just been blocked by the Senate.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Honoring Our Pact act meant to extend healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals both at home and abroad has just been blocked by the Senate.

The bill also included the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which would allow soldiers stationed at the base to sue the government for damages after exposure to toxic substances.

North Carolina senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted against the bill.

55 senators voted to pass the bill, 42 voted against the bill, and 3 abstained from voting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details become available.

