New Hanover County Public Library removes overdue fines to provide easier access of library resources

New Hanover County Public Library removes overdue fines to provide easier access of library resources
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library system has eliminated fines for overdue books and materials, including all late returns, as of July 1.

While overdue fines will no longer be charged, patrons are still encouraged to return materials. If an item is overdue by 8 weeks, the materials are considered lost and replacement charges will be applied to a cardholder’s account until the lost items are returned to the library.

“Eliminating the financial barrier of overdue fines ensures that community members have equitable access to library resources and services,” said Library Director Paige Owens. “Going fine free helps erase barriers to library use that disproportionately impact low-income households. This is a great time for residents to return to the library or visit us for the first time to engage with our vast array of resources and programs.”

For more information on the New Hanover County Public Library system, you can visit their website here.

