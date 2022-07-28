New Hanover County commissioners to discuss west bank development at work session

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet for a work session to discuss plans for the western bank of the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m.

Per NHC, the commissioners will continue the ongoing discussion on what sorts of developments should go on the western bank.

Developers have made grand proposals such as the Wilmington Hotel and Spa and the Villages at Battleship Point, but flooding and environmental concerns have made commissioners hesitant to approve developments. It currently sees about 80 flooding events each year, and that number is set to continue to rise due to the effects of climate change. A large development could very likely result in more flooding in nearby areas as the water can no longer collect in that area.

The developer of Battleship Point previously had asked Leland to annex the land, but withdrew their request in May.

You can watch the meeting in person at the NHC Government Center in the Harrell Conference Room or on Spectrum Cable channel 13, the county website or on YouTube.

