Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC GreenPower receives over $600,000 from NCDEQ, will put some of it towards Columbus Co. schools

NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina...
NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to help 40 rural K-12 public schools reduce their energy costs.(Columbus County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to help 40 rural K-12 public schools reduce their energy costs. The funding opportunity is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Per the report, the initiative will focus on the purchase and installation of high-efficiency LED fixtures to reduce energy costs at qualifying rural K-12 schools within North Carolina’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties. Furthermore, funding will be prioritized for those school systems with disproportionate energy consumption and costs.

Per a statement from NCDEQ, Chadbourn Elementary School, Nakina Middle School, Acme Delco Elementary School and Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School will all receive the high-efficiency LED fixtures in the coming months.

“This effort aligns with recommendations from the North Carolina Clean Energy Plan to foster long-term energy affordability and equity for disadvantaged communities,” said NC GreenPower in their official release. “Projects are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.”

Families are encouraged to visit NC GreenPower’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Freddie Everett Ross, 81 years old
81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Discounted clothes, supplies and games available at the Pass It On Cape Fear Kids Summer Consignment Sale
Consignment sale (file photo)
Discounted clothes, supplies and games available at the Pass It On Cape Fear Kids Summer Consignment Sale
This Friday, July 29, at noon, Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington will officially open its doors...
Bull City Ciderworks opening Friday in the Cargo District
The Honoring Our Pact Act meant to extend healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic...
PACT Act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act blocked by Senate