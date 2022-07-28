NC GreenPower receives over $600,000 from NCDEQ, will put some of it towards Columbus Co. schools

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to help 40 rural K-12 public schools reduce their energy costs. The funding opportunity is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Per the report, the initiative will focus on the purchase and installation of high-efficiency LED fixtures to reduce energy costs at qualifying rural K-12 schools within North Carolina’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties. Furthermore, funding will be prioritized for those school systems with disproportionate energy consumption and costs.

Per a statement from NCDEQ, Chadbourn Elementary School, Nakina Middle School, Acme Delco Elementary School and Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School will all receive the high-efficiency LED fixtures in the coming months.

“This effort aligns with recommendations from the North Carolina Clean Energy Plan to foster long-term energy affordability and equity for disadvantaged communities,” said NC GreenPower in their official release. “Projects are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.”

Families are encouraged to visit NC GreenPower’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.